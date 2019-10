BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – You can expect a slower than normal commute if you travel near Barksdale Air Force Base next week.

BAFB officials said the North Gate will be closed for a base exercise from Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

The only gates that will be open for personnel traffic on these dates will be the Main Gate and Bodcau Gate.

Delays at the gates are expected and may impact traffic on Barksdale Blvd., Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., and Old Minden Rd.