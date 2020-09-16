Barksdale Blvd. construction may impact your commute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can expect delays if you travel on Barksdale Blvd. next week in Bossier City.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 22 Barksdale Blvd. will be closed at Barksdale Air Force Base due to a construction project.

Both inbound and outbound traffic from the West (Main) gate will be affected by traffic rerouting.

Once the job is complete, road construction will provide new drain lines to alleviate flooding.

Road closures are expected to last between 6 to 8 weeks and there will be signs posted to follow along the new route.

