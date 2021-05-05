BCPD issues traffic advisory for BAFB ‘Defenders of Liberty Air Show’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is taking steps to ease traffic congestion for those attending the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show.

On Wednesday BCPD issued a traffic advisory for the event which takes place Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Here’s what you need to know if you are going to the BAFB air show:

When the gates open at 9 a.m. each day, traffic entering the base will run in its normal configuration.

When the air show ends on both Saturday and Sunday base officials will initiate a contraflow route at Barksdale’s Shreveport Gate, also known as the West Gate.

All four lanes of traffic there will be designated for outbound traffic only.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed to enter the West Gate during that time.

This configuration is expected to take effect sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days and will remain in place until most vehicles have exited the base.

The traffic flow for exiting vehicles at the North Gate will remain unchanged.

For more information on how to access the base for the event visit the BAFB air show website, www.barksdaleafbairshow.com.

Additional Bossier City police officers will be stationed in front of the Shreveport Gate on Barksdale Blvd. and at other major intersections to help traffic enter and exit the base as quickly and safely as possible.

You can expect delays if you travel on roadways near BAFB during the air show, especially on Barksdale Blvd. If you don’t plan to attend the air show, you should use the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway as an alternative north-south route.

Now that the COVID numbers and outlook for the region have improved, spectators will only be required to don masks when crossing boundaries from tailgating spaces and when walking to and from restroom facilities.

Attendees will be able to download free tickets to reserve 20-by-20-foot tailgating spaces where they can park their vehicles and set up tables and chairs if they wish, as long as they fit in the space. The number of people allowed in each tailgating space will be limited to the number of seatbelts in the vehicle.

Of the 7,000 available tailgate spaces, airshow organizers say there are now about 2,220 spaces still available for Saturday and 4,400 for Sunday.

The gates open at 9:00 a.m. on both days. The show starts at 11:00 a.m and ends at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Click here for details on the acts currently scheduled to perform at the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow. The airshow notes that performers are subject to change.