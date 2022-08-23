Big rig crash causes closures on LA 169 in Caddo Parish on August 23, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputies and Caddo Fire District 3 are on the scene of a big rig rollover on LA Highway 169 Tuesday afternoon.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road.

The driver of the big rig was brought to the hospital to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, and one lane remains closed. When a tow truck arrives to remove the big rig, a section of LA 169 North will be completely closed.