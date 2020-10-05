Bossier: East and west lanes of Shed Road at railroad tracks closure extended

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Shed Road at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will remain closed for an additional time period in order for work to be completed.

Traffic control will remain in place along Benton, Shed and Hamilton Roads

The detour route is from Shed Road to Field Street to Montgomery Lane and onto Benton Rd.

The opening of the roadway will be announced when the work is complete.

