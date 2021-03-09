Bossier Parish bridge closure may impact your travel plans

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Tuesday that a portion of Seven Pines Rd. has been closed south of its intersection with LA Hwy 160 while crews replace a bridge with culverts.

The work is expected to be complete within five to six days.

For Fire and EMS, the 100-1535 block can be accessed from LA Hwy 162 and the 1540-1600 block can be accessed from Hwy 160.