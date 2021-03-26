Bossier Parish bridge to close for 1 month

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury a bridge on Goodman Springs Rd. is being closed effective Friday, March 26.

The closure is located .1 mile east of Goodman Springs’ intersection with Mott Rd.

BPPJ said the closure is expected to last one month.