Bossier Parish bridges close indefinitely following inspections

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will have to find an alternate route if you travel on a pair of bridges in north Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, on Tuesday the bridges were shut down for an idefinite period following inspections.

The one-span bridge on Collinsburg Rd. south of Plain Dealing has been closed and the road that runs between La. Hwy. 3 and the Old Plain Dealing Rd. has also been closed to traffic. The bridge is located about a half-mile from the intersection of Collinsburg and Old Plain Dealing Rd.

In Plain Dealing, the bridge on South Perrin St. spanning Little Cypress Bayou has been closed to traffic. This bridge is located approximately one-half mile north of the elementary school on South Perrin.