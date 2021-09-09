Bossier Parish ramp closure may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major ramp closure may impact your commute if you travel on the interstate in Bossier Parish.

According to DOTD, starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 and continuing through Monday, Sept. 27, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange will be closed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp closure is necessary for bridge construction activities over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

DOTD says the ramp closure is expected to last seven nights.