Bossier Parish ramp closures may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two ramp closures in Bossier Parish may impact your commute over the next month due to a DOTD project.

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 the Swan Lake Rd. on-ramp to I-220 eastbound, as well as the I-220 westbound exit to Swan Lake Rd. will be closed due to construction.

The ramp closures, which are a part of the Swan Lake Rd. widening project that is currently underway at the I-220 interchange, are expected to last 30 days. This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Northbound Swan Lake Rd. drivers wanting to travel eastbound on I-220 will be detoured to Airline Dr. and routed to I-220 eastbound.

Westbound traffic on I-220 wishing to exit onto Swan Lake Rd. will be detoured to Airline Dr. and routed to I-220 eastbound.

