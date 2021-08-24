Bossier Parish road closure may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain road in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, starting Monday, Aug. 23 Linton Rd. will be closed to traffic from the intersection of Airline Dr. as contractors prepare to begin replacing a bridge over Flat River.

Work on the project is expected take six months. The project will also include a road realignment to remove a hazardous curve near the bridge.

While construction is in progress, Fire, EMS and School Board vehicles may access address ranges 100 through 309 Linton Rd. from Palmetto Rd. Address ranges 310 through 949 Linton Rd. can be accessed from Old Palmetto Rd.

Also, any address on Jessie Jones Dr. can be accessed from Old Palmetto Rd.