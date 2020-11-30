Bossier Parish road, ramp closures could alter your travel plans

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on certain roadways in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, on Monday, Nov. 30 a section on two major roads was closed as contractors continued to work on projects that are a part of the annual road program.

A portion of Emma Cemetery Rd. north of LA Hwy 160 between Ivan Lake Rd. and Cozby Rd. is getting a new surface plus drainage work along the roadway. Contractors expect the closure of that portion of Emma Cemetery Rd. to last five days.

Crews are also working on a section of Swan Lake Rd. at I-220 and have closed the eastbound on-ramp as well as the westbound exit onto Swan Lake. The closures are part of the widening project currently underway at the I-220 interchange.

DOTD officials said the closures will last approximately 30 days, but will not limit traffic traveling both northbound and southbound on Swan Lake Rd.

Meanwhile, contractors are moving ahead with both the new bridge on Swan Lake Rd. over Flat River near Legacy Elementary and the new road alignment designed to remove a sharp curve at the old bridge location.