CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Buncombe Road bridge is closed to allow the Caddo Parish Public Works Department to replace the structure.

According to Caddo Parish Communications Director Krystle Beauchamp, the bridge in west Caddo Parish will be closed for approximately 90 days.





The department will replace the bridge and conduct any road improvements needed to ensure long-term durability, safety, and access for motorists.

Citizens are asked to use Highway 79 to Highway 80 to Highway 196 as an alternate route.