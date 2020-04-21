Caddo Parish bridge closes for repairs

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bridge in Caddo Parish will be closing today for repairs.

Starting Tuesday, April 21, the bridge on Pine Hill Rd. that crosses McCain Creek in North Caddo will be shut down to allow crews to replace the structure.

The Public Works Department will be replacing the bridge and conducting associated road improvements to expand commercial use of the bridge.

Construction is expected to be completed by July 4.

You can watch its completion in real time by viewing the Parish’s ProjectCAM which provides continuous, real-time video of the project in process, and can be viewed at caddo.org.

