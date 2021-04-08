Caddo Parish bridge closure could affect your travel plans

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Caddo Parish.

Starting Monday, April 12, the bridge located on Linwood Ave. between Southern Loop and Barron Rd. will be closed to allow the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works to replace the structure.

Crews will be replacing the bridge and conducting associated road improvements.

You can use I-49 as a detour route. Construction is expected to be completed by early July.