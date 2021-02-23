Caddo Parish bridge closure may impact your commute

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bridge closure in Caddo Parish may impact your commute over the next two months.

The Keithville-Springridge Road Bridge, which is accessible from Old Mansfield Rd. and Colquitt Rd., will be shut down starting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Crews with the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works will be replacing the bridge and conducting other road improvements.

Construction is expected to take up to 60 days. Williams Rd. may be used as an alternate route.

If you’re interested in monitoring the status of the project you can watch its completion in real-time by viewing the Parish’s ProjectCAM. ProjectCAM provides continuous, real-time video of the project and can be viewed at caddo.org.