SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff shut down a portion of US Highway 79 early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree.

Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.

The highway is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 until the fallen tree and other debris are removed from the roadway.