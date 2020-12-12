City of Shreveport asks drivers, residents to avoid water main break at Fern Ave. & Ockley Dr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City officials are warning residents and drivers to avoid an intersection in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood after a sewage force main ruptured Friday evening.

According to Benjamin Riggs, Communications Director for the Mayor’s Office, the water main broke at the intersection of Fern Avenue and Ockley Drive.

Crews are on the scene to repair, and drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area until repairs are finished. Officials did not say if the rupture would require a boil advisory.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

