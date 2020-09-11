Commercial vehicle crash shuts down I-20W in Webster Parish, drivers diverted onto Exit 47

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say Interstate 20 westbound is closed due to a two-vehicle car crash that involved a commercial motor vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the car crash happened on I-20W at Exit 44 near Dixie Inn. As a result, the interstate is closed at the Minden-Sibley exit (Exit 47).

Drivers are being directed to take Exit 47, travel north on LA 159 to Hwy 80, and go west on 80 until Dixie Inn. Traffic can enter I-20 at the Dixie Inn on-ramp.

LSP is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

