BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 Westbound is shut down at Old Minden Rd due to a concrete spill in the roadway, according to Bossier City police.

It happened around 9:30.

BCPD says they are currently working with Louisiana DOTD to get it cleaned up and open.

Until then, drivers are urged to use I-220 or US Hwy 80/Texas Street to bypass the area if possible.