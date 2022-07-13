HOSSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an 18-wheeler-involved crash on Hwy 2 Wednesday morning and advising drivers to steer clear.

According to the sheriff’s office, calls came in around 10:30 a.m. to report a crash on Hwy 2 in Hosston involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the SUV partially submerged in a bayou by the Hwy 2 bridge.

Caddo Fire District 8 extracted the SUV driver and took her to the hospital. The 18-wheeler suffered some damage but the driver is expected to be ok.

The sheriff’s office says drivers are being detoured to Gilliam Scotts Slough Road as the crash investigation continues.