CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of flooding on I-20 that is causing a road hazard.

Caddo deputies are reporting that there is flooding on I-20 at mile marker 5.

Sheriff Steve Prator urges drivers to be careful as deputies respond to car crashes, and remove fallen trees, limbs and debris from roadways throughout the parish.

Residents can report hazardous road conditions in Caddo Parish to CPSO by calling 318-675-2170.