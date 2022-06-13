CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to avoid Highway 1 in Vivian as crews clear an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to CPSO, the big rig was traveling north on Hwy 1 and overturned, leaving lumber scattered across the road. Crews work to clear the lumber Hwy 1 at Kendrick Road and Hwy 1 at Myrtis Texas Line Road are closed.

The closure is in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers can take Atlanta-Vivian Road as a detour.

We will provide an update when the highway reopens.