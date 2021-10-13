CPSO investigating fatal 18-wheeler involved crash in Keithville

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning crash on Old Mansfield road at Keithville-Kingston Road. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville road is reopened after being closed due to a fatal early-morning crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Old Mansfield Road at Keithville-Kingston Road just before 1:30 a.m. for a major crash. Initial reports from CPSO say that a car was headed north on Old Mansfield Road when it crashed into an 18-wheeler that was turning from Keithville Kingston Road onto Old Mansfield Road heading south. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Mansfield Road at Keithville-Kingston Road was closed for several hours but is reopened at this time.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office are investigating this crash.