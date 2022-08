SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and firemen are investigating a crash at I-20W that shut down traffic around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation says the crash closed all westbound lanes near US-71 Northbound.

Officials have not yet stated if there was anyone injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.