SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Tuesday night in Greenwood has caused the closure of Highway 169.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Greenwood police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McGee Rd. and LA-169. Officers and deputies are asking drivers to take another route while the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not yet released if there was anyone injured in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.