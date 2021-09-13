De Soto Parish fatal accident forces closure of Hwy 5 in area of Hwy 3015

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late Monday morning fatal accident in De Soto Parish has forced the closure of both lanes on Louisiana Highway 5 in the area of Louisiana Highway 3015.

According to De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson, the accident was between two 18-wheelers. He said Louisiana State Police are working the accident, and that at least one person has died.

No other details are available at this time but this story when more information becomes available