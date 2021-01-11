DeSoto Parish: Downed powerlines cause northbound lane closure on I-49

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to downed power lines, the inside travel lane of Interstate-49 northbound was closed at mile post 168. (Approximately 4 miles south of exit 172) in DeSoto Parish. The outside travel lane will remain open.

According to Louisiana State Police, even though the weather has mostly moved out of Louisiana, our roadways will remain icy especially bridges and overpasses. Troopers urge motorists to drive safely and avoid unnecessary travel.

For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.

Anyone who experiences difficulties or witnesses hazardous situations while on the highway, should may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from cellphones.