DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say Interstate -49 is expected to be closed for several hours due to recovery and removal of a commercial vehicle.

Alternate travel routes are U.S. Highway 371, U.S. Highway 84 and Louisiana Highway 1.

LSP troopers ask that motorists exercise caution when approaching the detour routes as traffic may be slowed or stopped.