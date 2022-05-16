CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation has shut down the off-ramp from Bert Kouns to I-20 this week to prepare for extensive repairs needed on an overpass damaged by an over-height load.

The Lousiana Department of Transportation closed the I-20 westbound off-ramp to US80/LA 526 at Exit 8 Monday, May 16, at 9 a.m. The off-ramp will remain closed until Monday, May 23, at 4 p.m.

The DOTD says the full ramp closure is necessary to allow crews to build a diversion cross-over to accommodate traffic during overpass repairs.

In the meantime, drivers will need to detour using Exit 5.

Crews discovered the damage during a routine bridge inspection in January. The DOTD determined the damage an illegal over-height load traveling westbound on I-20 caused it. The DOTD reduced the bridge load to five tons until repairs could be made.

Tentative repairs are scheduled for June. The DOTD will release more details when exact dates are determined.

While repairs are underway, traffic will be detoured around the work area using the westbound ramp and diversion cross-over.