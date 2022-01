CADDO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The Standard Oil Rd. Bridge near Hwy 1 north of Shreveport will close starting Monday as work to replace it gets underway.

The Department of Public Works will be building a new bridge and making improvements to the road over the next three months. Residents and travelers are asked to take Parish Road 135 while construction is in progress.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by early May.