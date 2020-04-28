DOTD announces 3-month shutdown of I-220/I-20 exit to build road for BAFB ramp

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the next three months, eastbound travelers on Interstate-220 planning to exit onto westbound Interstate-20 in Bossier will need to take an alternate route due to construction of a road leading to what will eventually be a ramp into Barksdale Air Force Base.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, the ramp will be closed for approximately 90 days, According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the ramp is set to re-open on Sunday, August 2.

Detour signs will be in place directing motorists on I-220, US 80 and Industrial Drive (LA 782-2). Drivers should be aware that this ramp closure will be in place and plan their routes accordingly.

RAMP CLOSURE: As the $71.8 million I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project in Bossier Parish takes shape, an upcoming ramp closure is necessary to allow the contractor to build tie-ins to the existing roadway. Here's more info on the closure & the project >> https://t.co/J9X0wPtqPv pic.twitter.com/RTELDlFOQG — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) April 27, 2020

This ramp closure is necessary to allow the contractor to construct a portion of the tie-in to the existing ramp, part of a $78.1 million project to install a ramp into and out of the base. The contractor also is working on drill shafts, pile driving, constructing end bents for the future overpass, along with prepping areas of the project for soil cement.

When complete, the new infrastructure extending south from the I-20/I-220 interchange will provide access to BAFB, the first entrance of its kind via an interstate in the area. It will also be the first access road for the base that doesn’t contend with crossing a railroad track.



The anticipated completion for the project is Fall 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

