BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project will cause ramp/lane closure for the next three months according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closures will affect I-20 and I-220 in both east and westbound lanes. Motorists using should expect delays as well as intermittent lane closures and/or rolling roadblocks while construction crews are working.

Work will be done as weather permits and DOTD urges drivers to use patience and caution as they pass active road construction.

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

I-20 Westbound to I-220 Westbound on-ramp will be closed.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

I-220 eastbound inside lane from US 80 to I-20 will be closed. The US 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed during this same time period.



Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511) LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.