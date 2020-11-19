DOTD: I-220E & I-220W on Swan Lake Road to be closed on Nov. 30 due to construction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says beginning on Monday, November 30 at 7:00 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 eastbound in Bossier Parish, as well as the I-220 westbound exit to Swan Lake Road will be closed.

These ramp closures are scheduled to last about 30 days and are associated with the Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.

According to DOTD, the project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Alternate route:

Northbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel eastbound on I-220 will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.

I-220 westbound traffic wishing to exit to Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.

DOTD says they appreciate drivers’ patience and is reminding them to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.