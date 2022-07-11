SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 49 North between Pierremont and Kings Hwy is closed due to a hazardous spilled load, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, and traffic on the southbound side is down to two lanes.

Officials say a vehicle carrying corrosive material fell from a transport truck, spilling onto the interstate. HAZ-Mat units and Shreveport police are managing the scene while cleanup is underway.

There were no injuries reported.

It’s not clear how long DOTD expects I-49 N between Pierremont and Kings Hwy to be closed while cleanup is completed.