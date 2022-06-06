SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work on extensive repairs to the LA 526 (Bert Kouns) overpass over I-20 in Shreveport begins Monday night and the LA DOTD is reminding drivers that there will be detours.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says drivers can expect delays starting Monday at 7 p.m. on I-20 westbound at the Bert Kouns overpass.

Traffic will be detoured to a diversion spur road to allow repairs on the overpass that are needed to repair the bridge which was damaged after a truck with an illegal height load struck the bridge.

DOTD made a decision last month to lower the tonnage allowed on the bridge to five tons after both of the exterior girders were damaged.

The work will only be done at night. During daytime hours there will be normal traffic conditions.

Visit the LA DOTD website for more information.