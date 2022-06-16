SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the Linwood Bridge indefinitely due to critical deficiencies that warrant closure.

In a media notice from the City of Shreveport, the LA DOTD determined that the Linwood Street bridge between Dalzell Street and Texas Avenue must be closed until further notice.

According to the DOTD, a recent inspection found several critical deficiencies that warranted closing the bridge to traffic immediately.

The Shreveport Department of Public Works will barricade the area, and detours will be posted.

The detour route will be: