BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers won’t be able to access I-220 westbound from Benton Rd. in Bossier City this weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, crews are patching concrete in the southbound outside lane on LA Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) between Hospital/Autotplex Dr. and I-220.

The ramp closure started Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Monday, April 24 at 6 a.m.

Additionally, the I-220 westbound entrance ramp from Benton Rd will be closed.

The DOTD is working on a project to increase volume for turn lanes.