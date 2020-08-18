DOTD: September intermittent closures on LA 3132 to enhance pavement markings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a project to improve the pavement markings on LA 3132 (Inner Loop Expressway) in Shreveport.

The $629,542 project is expected to begin in early September. Work includes the removal and replacement of all the reflectorized raised pavement markers, pavement striping, and other related work on the mainline of the roadway a little over 10 miles, as well as all of the on and off-ramps.

DOTD says in order to safely and efficiently complete the work, intermittent nighttime rolling lane closures will be in place as the project progresses.

Motorists should be aware if traveling along LA 3132 at night once the project begins that crews will be conducting these slow-moving operations.

Area residents should always exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Some full intermittent ramp closures may also be required during portions of the project.

Pavement markings are used to convey messages to roadway users. They indicate which part of the road to use, provide information about conditions ahead, and indicate where passing is allowed.

Pavement markings provide continuous information to motorists related to roadway alignment, vehicle positioning, and other important driving-related tasks.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.