DOTD: Spring Street Bridge repair project moving forward

Excavation of the cofferdam in order to remove existing footing of the damaged bent. (Photo: DOTD)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday that the Spring Street Bridge repair project from I-20 into downtown Shreveport will continue to move forward.

The 83-year-old bridge was damaged during a train derailment that occurred on April 24.

Until repairs are complete, the bridge and off-ramp from I-20 (Exit 19A) to Crockett Street will remain closed.

Motorists are directed to use the Fairfield Avenue exit (Exit 18C) from I-20 to access the downtown area.

So far, the contractor – CEC, Inc. – has installed the temporary span steel support to lift the bridge deck and hold it in place to allow repairs to be conducted underneath, according to DOTD.

Installation of temporary span steel support to lift bridge deck to

allow space for repairs underneath the structure. (Photo: DOTD)



The columns and bracing steel of the bent have been removed, and an 18” culvert has been installed next to the damaged bent to provide a flat working surface. A ditch has also been relocated to maintain proper drainage while work is underway.

Sheet piles have been installed, which create a cofferdam and shore-up the area for the new spread footing. The sheet pile holds back the soil and additional forces from the nearby train tracks. Excavation has begun in the cofferdam in order to remove the existing footing of the damaged bent.

DOTD says soon the contractor will begin installing the helical piles, which can be placed more quickly than conventional piles, and are favorable when working in limited access conditions, such as directly adjacent to busy railroad tracks. Additionally, helical pile installation is a vibration-free process, reducing the noise level and potential vibration for nearby buildings in a downtown area.

DOTD continues to work closely with both Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroads, as well as navigate the necessary bridge repairs between frequent train traffic that requires crews to temporarily vacate the project site.

The notice to proceed was issued to the contractor on May 15 with an estimation of approximately 70 days for necessary repairs, weather permitting.

