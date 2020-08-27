Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

DOTD warning: High water on shoulder of I-20 eastbound at Exit 5 near Greenwood

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that there is currently high water on the shoulder of I-20 eastbound at Exit 5 near Greenwood in Caddo Parish.

DOTD is closely monitoring the situation, and motorists are encouraged to use caution if traveling through this corridor.

If necessary, use U.S. 80 as an alternate route.

DOTD urges motorists to keep the following safety tips in mind during severe weather:

  • Never drive through standing or running water over a roadway
  • Watch for downed trees/utility lines/storm debris
  • Slow down, be attentive, and avoid driving distracted at all times
  • Allow for extra driving time & additional room between vehicles
  • Reduce speeds when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet
  • Be alert for DOTD and other responders’ equipment on the roadways
  • Wear your seatbelt and never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol
  • Avoid using cruise control during severe weather conditions

Additional information:

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

