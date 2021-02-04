Drivers diverted on I-20E after car crash near Hearne Avenue exit in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 eastbound in Shreveport has been shut down due to a car crash near the Hearne Avenue exit, according to the Louisiana DOTD.
The wreck happened Thursday around 5:16 p.m. Officials say congestion has reached Monkhouse Drive, and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
