Drivers diverted on I-20E after car crash near Hearne Avenue exit in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 eastbound in Shreveport has been shut down due to a car crash near the Hearne Avenue exit, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

The wreck happened Thursday around 5:16 p.m. Officials say congestion has reached Monkhouse Drive, and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

I-20 East remains closed at Jewella Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto Jewella Avenue. Congestion has reached Monkhouse Drive. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 5, 2021

There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.