East Shreveport: Two-SUV crash at busy intersection disables 4-way traffic lights

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Youree Drive and Southfield took down the stoplights at the busy intersection. (KTAL/KMSS photo by Ya’Lisha Gatewood)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an accident that caused stoplights at a major intersection in Southeast Shreveport.

Just before noon Sunday, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Youree Drive and Southfield Road.

The crash involved a red SUV and a while Chevrolet Trailblazer, but details are unknown at this time, including whether there were any injuries.

A KTAL/KMSS crew is at the scene and will bring details as they become available.