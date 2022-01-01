East Shreveport: Two-SUV crash at busy intersection disables 4-way traffic lights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an accident that caused stoplights at a major intersection in Southeast Shreveport.
Just before noon Sunday, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Youree Drive and Southfield Road.
The crash involved a red SUV and a while Chevrolet Trailblazer, but details are unknown at this time, including whether there were any injuries.
A KTAL/KMSS crew is at the scene and will bring details as they become available.
