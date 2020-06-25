East Texas bridge project may impact your commute

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bridge replacement project in East Texas may have a long-term impact on your commute.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, two bridges on State Highway 98 in Southwest Bowie County will be replaced over the next couple of years.

TxDot officials said the plans for the reconstruction of the bridges got approved in June. The construction will take place one side at a time and traffic across the bridges will be restricted to one lane for both directions of traffic.

Traffic across the bridges will be controlled by traffic signals at each end of the project that will only allow for one direction at a time.

Area Engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana Paul Wong said, “We will be replacing the bridges crossing Anderson Creek and Anderson Creek Relief.”

Wong added, “The current structures are 28 feet wide and the new ones will be 44 feet wide with two 12-foot traffic lanes and 10-foot shoulders on each side. We will also be raising the elevation of the bridges about three to five feet to improve drainage under the bridges.”

East Texas Bridges, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $3.9 million.

Work on the project should begin in August and take about 16 months to complete.

