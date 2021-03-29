Emergency bridge closure may affect your travel plans in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route this week if you travel on a certain bridge in north Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works, due to emergency maintenance the Myra Myrtis Bridge will be closed starting Tuesday, March 30 so that crews can make repairs.

Public Works officials said repairs are expected to be complete in a week and will continue through the Easter holiday.

Detour routes are LA Hwy 168 and Atlanta Mira Rd.