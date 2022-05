BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex Thursday temporarily caused the closure of Hwy 169 in Blanchard.

A tree was uprooted and fell across the northbound and southbound lanes. Powerlines along the roadway also suffered storm damage.

Crews worked throughout the evening and finished clearing the debris just before 8:30 p.m.

Tree falls across Hwy 169 in Blanchard (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies diverted traffic to Blanchard Latex Rd. while crews worked to clear the road.