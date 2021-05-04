Flash flooding leads to road closures in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple roads in Natchitoches Parish have been shut down due to flash flooding in the area caused by recent stormy weather.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Highways 478 and 120 are closed due to flooding and high waters.

There are no detours available for drivers at this time. Officials are advising travelers to be careful and avoid driving in the closed areas.