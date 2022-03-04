SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flournoy Lucas Road is closed while police and other emergency units clear an overturned vehicle from the road.

The vehicle is blocking the 500 block of Flournoy Lucas Rd.

Shreveport Police say the driver was traveling east on Flournoy Lucas Road when he hit the curb. They believe that the driver then over-corrected, which caused the 18-wheeler to overturn and spill silica sand on the road.

The Department of Environmental Quality is on the scene and the road will remain closed while the accident is investigated and cleaned up.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.