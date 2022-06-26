SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood Police are warning residents that Greenwood-Mooringsport Rd. is closed until further notice after the high winds knocked a tree into a power line, causing a grass fire.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The area affected is just north of McGee Rd. The road will remain closed until SWEPCO can clear the power lines so that CFD crews can put out the fire.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.