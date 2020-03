SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 eastbound is back open after being closed much of the morning.

All lanes are open on I-20 East at US 80 (Greenwood Road). Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 3, 2020

A crash involving an 18-wheeler forced crews to closed both directions of I-20 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Here's an up close look at the semi-truck that caught fire this morning on I-20 East at US 80. I-20 East continues to be closed this morning. Drivers are asked to find a alternate route on their morning commute pic.twitter.com/YLQNo5SKIK — Brad Cesak (@bradcesak) March 3, 2020

Shreveport Fire crews say the front cab of the 18-wheeler caught on fire.

Both people inside the 18-wheeler is able to get out without injury.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.